Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The machinery is underway in relation to the next original license of Bungie, creators of the Halo and Destiny licenses. In new job offers you can see the first details about this project that is in a very premature phase of its development.

What is most striking is that the study mentions that they are working on a funny and casual game. It is not that to date they have been oblivious to humor, but now they seem to want to make this feature a strong point of IP.

One of the job offers is for an art director who understands "how art impacts in the gameplay, how character desasapland can encourage cosplay or how character movements and environments talk about different cultures around the world".

Stresses that characters with enough charisma are sought so that the community wants to recreate them with cosplay and also to work on something casual. It seems they are planning their own Overwatch.

They are also looking for a combat desasaplander who can work with "various combat systems such as consumables, weapons, damage and abilities. One day we will build and balance new weapons and the other we will be working on the damage system and then work on the skills of the characters".

What finally attracts attention is an economical desasaplander position that can make us think that this new IP is the one that is being done thanks to Bungie's collaboration with NetEase, since the Chinese market is usually more given to the implementation of micropayments in their titles, where the free game and the mobile game predominate.

"You will be responsible for desasaplanding the ratios and rewards curve, progression systems and more. If something can be obtained, spent or exchanged you will help discover how to do it.", this is nothing that does not already exist in Destiny 2.

Source.