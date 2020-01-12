Bungie enlists the Guardians: Destiny to support the fire fight in Australia

Share it:

For weeks now, Australian territory has been affected by a dramatic series of fires, with devastating consequences for the environment, animal species and human communities.

To try to offer a concrete contribution to the work of contrasting the phenomenon, the gaming community has also decided to mobilize. Among the actors who have proved particularly sensitive, we find Bungie, which in an update addressed to Destiny players, announced that it had mobilized the Bungie Foundation.

Specifically, the team developed one Limited edition T-shirt through whose sale to support both the work of the Australian firefighters and the conservation and protection efforts of the local fauna. The Guardians who respond to the appeal will also receive a free code through which to redeem an exclusive emblem "Star Light, Star Bright "inside Destiny 2. The shirt can be pre-ordered in the period included between Thursday 16 January and Tuesday 18 February, on the American and European Bungie Store. Half of the proceeds will be donated to WIRES, while the remaining part will be donated to NSF Rural Fire Service.

In closing, we highlight that Bungie is not the only software house to have decided to offer its own contribution. Ubisoft recently donated thirty thousand dollars toAustralian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Relief Fund, while Infinity Ward has announced plans to donate proceeds from the sale of the COD Modern Warfare Outback Pack to the lawsuit.