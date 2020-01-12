Bungie doesn't rule out a movie or TV series about Destiny

Share it:

The world of cinema and videogames do not end up getting along. Cinematic adaptations of known franchises tend to have poor acceptance. This was the case of Assassin's Creed and many people fear that the same will happen with the rugged Uncharted.

However, given the success of the Netflix series The Witcher, many developers stop doubting when offering their rights to film and television producers. This has been the recent case of Bungie, who do not deny that in the future we will see a series or a movie based on Destiny.

We already knew some time ago that the Halo saga would have a series based on its historyTherefore, it is quite understandable that Bungie considers this option. Its creative leader, Robbie Stevens, spoke in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the franchise stating that its current development was "like building a season for a television series."

"Everything is possible. One of the advantages of Bungie owning Destiny's intellectual property is that we have the freedom to make those decisions when we think it's the right time. That's all I can say about it."

Destiny 2 is a first person shooter for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Google Stadia which was released in September 2017.