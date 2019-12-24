Bungie confirms that we will have to wait for Destiny 3

Share it:

Bungie has been very clear about Destiny's future. Right now they are working on the next content of Destiny 2 and, therefore, ask fans for some patience regarding Destiny 3. Something confirmed by David Dague, the company's communications director, following an interview for the PCGamesN media.

However, Dague has also wanted to make it clear that, in effect, they will have a lot to show in the future, implying that this long-awaited moment could occur sometime next year 2020. This is what he said about Destiny 3: "I understand the question you are asking and it is certainly an interesting question. And we will have many great things to say about that later, but I'm afraid that moment will have to wait a little longer.".

As for Destiny 2, remember that 2020 will be a very important year for the game of this franchise that already belongs only and exclusively to Bungie. This is what Dague has said about the future: "At this time, our commitment and our attention is to make the seasons that will take place over the course of next year be interesting and sustain an arc of perennial history that will keep the players interested. ".

Therefore, judging by these statements, it is likely that the game does not arrive in 2020 as previously stated. Somehow, Dague's statements would be a way to deny those rumors. Or at least as regards the date. Of course, we will be attentive to tell you any news on the subject.

Source: PCGamesN