Bungie announces that Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy is now available

Interesting surprise for the players of Destiny 2 who want to continue enjoying the title of Bungie through new content. The fact is that the developer has announced that Season 10, also known as the Season of the Worthy, is available from this afternoon.

In addition, Bungie has confirmed the availability of Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy for all players on all platforms where the title is available. As if that were not enough, and to celebrate this release, the development team has published a video that shows the new content. You can see it below.

In any case, the Worthy Season is an invitation for veterans and new players to discover how Destiny's story continues. In addition, it incorporates public events of the new Serafina Tower, activities in the bunker or the long-awaited return of the Osiris Tests.

Among its main features we find the new exceptional automatic rifle to unlock: Tommy's match. And also a new armor set for this season: Seventh Seraph. All without forgetting the new season event. As for the return of the Osiris Tests, these will be every weekend (Minimum Power Level 960).

On the other hand, Bungie has confirmed that the Season of the Worthy will be available until next June 9, 2020. It is completely free from Steam, Xbox One and PS4. In addition, Bungie reminds us that the contents of the Season Pass are included with the Destiny 2 version: Shadow Bastion Deluxe Edition. Finally, all those who want even more detailed information, Bungie has made available a complete website (you have it available at the end of the news, at the source).

This is the synopsis of this season: "With the sundial released from the clutches of the Red Legion, someone escapes Psion Flayer and plots a desperate tactic of revenge against the Last City. The Guardians of Light must put aside the old differences to unite with allies and save to the City of total destruction. ".

Source: Destiny 2