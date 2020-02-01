Bungie: a job announcement brings out some details about the new IP under development

Share it:

A job advertisement appeared on the official website of Bungie has given new life to the rumors that they want to study at work on an unpublished IP. After focusing solely on Destiny and Destiny 2, the developers would be working on a completely different game which, according to rumors, will be called Matter.

After the recent separation from Activison, Bungie appears to have started a new project. The job ad is aimed at looking for a "Incubation Art Director"for a new IP. From the description of the position it is possible to obtain some interesting information about the style of the new game which seems very far from what has been produced so far by the creators of Halo:"Is your goal to create games that bring players together in rooted communities? Would you like to work on something comical with carefree and extravagant characters? Do you think a lot about how art affects gameplay, how characters facilitate fan cosplay or how moves and environments affect cultures around the world? As Incubation Art Director you will define the appearance of a new IP Bungie and you will work on the artistic aspects to lead a prototype towards the production path …".

Among the skills required there is also a propensity to use theUnreal Engine and the creation of competitive games. In short, a decidedly different stamp from what was proposed with Destiny and Destiny 2. Recently the co-author of Halo spoke of the reasons that led him to leave Bungie. Phil Spencer instead commented on the division of the studio from Activison.