Bundesliga postpones decision to resume competition to May 6

Angela Merkel's government and the different länder (communities) of Germany have postponed the decision on the restart of the Bundesliga to next May 6 after the meeting they held this Wednesday.

They will meet again on that date to discuss a draft resolution of the Bundesliga. The Conference of Sports Ministers of the different länder has spoken in favor of resuming the football season for mid or end of May.

The German soccer federation wants to complete the remaining 9 days of the Bundesliga and the Second Division at best by June 30 and with games behind closed doors.

Footballers continue to train and coronavirus testing has already begun to the players, which will be held twice a week per footballer.