Bulma's simplest outfit comes to life in this faithful cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bulma's character in the Dragon Ball series has undergone several changes regarding her look over the course of the sagas that have defined the whole universe of Akira Toriyama. Despite the change that took place in Dragon Ball Super has not proved as radical as the previous ones, it seems to have conquered most of the fans anyway.

In fact, many fans have discussed what the best Bulma outfit seen so far in the anime transposition of the work of Toriyama and Toyotaro, considering on one hand the scientist of the Capsule Corp. with her swimsuit, who appeared in the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the simple white T-shirt, with jeans and a handkerchief red around the neck seen in the regular series.

The @amythunderbolt fan shared on Instagram her personal, albeit faithful, interpretation of this outfit as simple as winning for the character of Bulma, who always remains central to the most important decisionsdespite its distance from the battlefield. You can find the post of the cosplay at the bottom of the news.

Among the numerous versions of Bulma that have appeared in more than 30 years of publishing Goku's adventures, this is certainly one of the ones that has achieved the most success among fans, who are waiting so much for the second season of Dragon Ball Super, to want a reboot of the episodes seen so far.