Bulma returns with the bunny costume in a fantastic cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first saga of Dragon Ball it is famous for many aspects, first of all of course it is the presentations of characters, more or less main, of the complex research of the legendary Dragon Spheres, and in general for the introduction to the vast and fantastic world created by the master Akira Toriyama published for the first time in 1984.

The first narrative arc, which presented all the elements listed above, is that of Pilaf, also known as Dragon Ball Search Saga. Alongside the small and young Goku we get to know Bulma, who will become more and more important over the years, thanks to his scientific knowledge, and also to minor characters such as Oolong, Yamcha and the great Master Roshi.

Lirony and a fast pace mark the narration of these first adventures and in chapter ten of the manga, corresponding to episode six of the animated transposition, Bulma is forced to wear a bunny costume, kept by Oolong in his Camper Home. This particular outfit has appeared other times in the Dragon Ball series, always in fun contexts and as a self-quote.

Of course there are cosplay dedicated to the historical friend of Goku in these particular clothes, like the cosplay of a Victorian Bulma, and the user @ k8sarkissian wanted to share his personal, and quite faithful, interpretation of Bulma, which you can find in the post in lime at the news.