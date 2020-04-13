Entertainment

Bulma 'Bunny', this red hot cosplay will warm up your Easter Monday

April 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Easter period is centered, in its commercial side, on eggs and bunnies. For this reason, it is the most suitable moment for cosplay that sees the characters turn into bunnies and, when it comes to girls, make them very sensual. For Dragon Ball Bulma however there is no need for all this.

In the history of Dragon Ballin fact, in the first few bars, we saw Bulma dress in a bunny suit, loaned to her by the transformist pig Oolong. With a black bodysuit, bunny ears, socks and heels, that Bulma has inevitably red-hot the dreams of many fans. There are in fact many classic cosplay on Bunny Bulma, but today's one will be slightly particular.

Zarli Win shared a cosplayer on Twitter who decided to dress in white for the Easter period. There Bunny Bulma that you can see at the bottom in fact, instead of the black dress, he wears a white costume, the same goes for the ears on the head. The rest, on the other hand, remains almost completely identical except for the bow on the neck which turns from red to black. The cosplayer also brought a heart-shaped pillow that she holds on her side.

This convinces you dragon ball cosplay for the Easter period? If you want to see another particular bunny, don't miss Bulma Victorian version.

