Bulma Bunny hits back. Admire this sensual Dragon Ball cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball is one of those series that has been able to stage many characters over time, many of which are still present in the adventures of Dragon Ball Super. Characters who made themselves loved in their simplicity and who, more or less, managed to leave us something that we will always carry with us.

The characters of Toriyama they were not created with the aim of being complex, of having psychological depth, but simply for be functional to the events told and to the created world. A world where battles to save the universe are on the agenda and where everything is based on strength and about combat. However, he created characters that, in their simplicity, managed to touch the hearts of fans. Characters with whom we have linked and whom in one world in another we will carry in our hearts. Just see Goku, Vegeta (perhaps the most complex of the protagonists), Gohan, Small, Krillin or the Genius.

But if we have to find a negative aspect on the pantheon of characters made by Toriyama, then we could say that he made so many males and very few females and that, of those created, in addition to Bulma which has been around since season one and C-17 who is carving out a little more starring role in the season of Super, the others act a lot as extras. It would be nice to be able to see them more, that the master could carve them a little more role central just like it was done with Bulma. At the same time Toriyama can be credited with having conceived, the few women present, all with a strong and combative character, capable of keeping up with the husbands they support: see Who who or Videl, for example.

But today, just to honor the female figures present in Dragon Ball, we want to present you an unusual and splendid cosplay by Bulma. Have you ever seen the version of Vegeta's wife and Goku's childhood friend? little bunny? Because, thanks to the Instagram cosplayer Jade Robin, this figure has become reality.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, Bulma comes in a version pretty sexy, while holding a dragon ball in his hands, showing off long black ears on his head, an always dark body with a white tail and a super sensual red shoe with heel combined with the bow tie of the same color.

What do you think of this cosplay and the bunny version of Bulma? Let us know below in the comments.

Gine, Goku's mother, appears in a splendid cosplay from a Dragon Ball Super fan