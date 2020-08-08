Bugsnax in action: gameplay trailer for the PlayStation 5 game from the creators of Octodad

Share it:

Following the announcement of Bugsnax shared by the development team on the occasion of The Future of Gaming appointment in June, the title returns to present itself to the public on the occasion of a new PlayStation State of Play.

With a gameplay trailer, the colorful title born from the creative team that gave birth to Octodad: Dadliest Catch. A production with an at least unusual setting, the title will lead the players to Snaktooth Island, an atoll where the Busnax, strange creatures with a nature half insect and half … snack! At the opening you can find, as always, the new dedicated video: what do you think?

At the moment, Bugsanx lacks a precise publication date, but the title remains expected on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, exclusively for the Epic Games Store, during the last months of 2020.