Bugo and Morgan, Sincero's text in Sanremo 2020 changes and is immediately quarrel and disqualification

There disqualification to Sanremo 2020 of Morgan and Bugo has created quite a mess. First of all on the broken face of Amadeus and then on the surprised faces of all of us. But what happened on the stage of the Sanremo Festival on the fourth evening? We were almost at the end and something has turned the cards upside down and upset. A defection, said Amadeus. But before we get to the fight in Sanremo, step by step let's reconstruct the love story between Morgan and Bugo that was wrecked in a terrible way. (Quiet you can not thank us for this explains).

Bugo and Morgan on stage before the fight in Sanremo. Daniele Venturelli

What happened in Sanremo, from the partnership to the dispute between Morgan and Bugo

The announcement of the singers in the race. At the end of December 2019, the 24 singers competing in Sanremo 2020 were announced. Among these, a duo that immediately aroused a lot of curiosity: Morgan and Bugo, friends and colleagues, who bring the song Sincero to the Ariston stage.

February 4 2020. On the first evening of Sanremo the first 12 songs in the competition were presented. Among these there is also Sincere, the song by Morgan and Bugo which at the end of the evening is twelfth and last song in the ranking.

February 6, 2020. It is the evening of duets and covers. Bugo and Morgan present I sing for you by Sergio Enrigo. The performance begins with Morgan climbing onto the piano stool and being the conductor of the orchestra. Then he sits down and starts playing. Bugo steps forward sits on the stairs and starts singing the whole song, including Morgan's part. Morgan clearly impatient continues to play, but the performance is affected by the tension between the two. Morgan leaves the piano to conduct the orchestra. The official classification at the end of the third evening sees the performance of Bugo and Morgan in 24th place, i.e. last.

February 7, 2020. On the fourth evening of Sanremo all the singers in the competition perform. Morgan changes the text of the song Sincere. Bugo abandons the performance and is disqualification in Sanremo for Morgan and Bugo officially by defection.

The background. To really understand what triggered the quarrel between Bugo and Morgan you need to know what happened behind the scenes. The reconstruction of the facts passes through the interviews that Morgan has given to some newspapers such as la Repubblica and Rolling Stone. The vision of the facts is therefore partial (but sooo tasty!).

It all started with Bugo's desire to participate in Sanremo, but according to what Morgan said, Amadeus would have told him that his participation alone would not have been possible. So, Bugo asks his friend Morgan to accompany him to the Festival. Morgan accepts because he is grateful to Bugo, who has been particularly close to him in a difficult moment in his life. The management of Bugo, however, would not be happy with the participation paired with Morgan. The discontent between the two is also evident during the rehearsals: according to Morgan, the arrangements and his interpretation were subject to constant criticism. Morgan warns Bugo of the intentions of his handling to want to challenge them in order to take Morgan out and make Bugo continue his journey alone. Bugo, on the other hand, seems upset by the behavior of Morgan who wants to decide on his own arrangements and scores. The quarrel was therefore born behind the scenes and from the beginning and arrives at surreal moments as told by some witnesses in La Repubblica in which there was no shortage of insults, spits and bites.

The third night's performance is, for Morgan, an affront, a lack of recognition for the help he offered to Bugo for allowing him to participate in Sanremo. On the fourth evening, Morgan takes revenge for the affront by changing the running text by deciding a few minutes before the performance to change the text. His intention was first to do a karaoke with the front row of the public by distributing the lyrics on A4 sheets, then imagining the difficulty of making the front row audience sing, he decides to modify the text. At first words, Bugo leaves the stage. And Amadeus can do nothing but establish theirs disqualification for abandonment before concluding the performance.

Sincere lyrics the song by Bugo and Morgan

Almost as a joke of fate, Sincere's text speaks precisely of hypocrisy. The song by Bugo and Morgan denounces conformity and respectability at all costs which leads people to not be sincere.

Good intentions, education

Your profile photo, good morning and good evening

And gratitude, the circumstances

Drink if you want but do it responsibly

Put all things in order

Brush your teeth and don't be envious

Do not complain that there is always worse

Remember that you need to refuel

But being sincere costs effort, it costs admitting that you are not like others to be yourself.

But it's just me

And I didn't know

I wanted to be a singer

English songs

So nobody understood what I was saying

Dress badly and always go into crisis

And instead I make smiles at every fool

I'm honest you asked me

But you don't like it anymore

You do not like it anymore

The song continues by putting together a series of conformist situations where he often pretends to be with others and to be different people to conform to society.

Choose the best dress for the wedding

Of your friend with sad eyes

Go to the gym to sweat the blame

Ask for an anonymous opinion and alcoholic

Find a bar that will be your church

He hates someone to get a little better

He hates someone who seems to be better

And a son of a bitch call him brother

The chorus is repeated, which focuses on the desire to be sincere and then the last part, which speaks of the hypocrisy of having to lower your head to work, of wanting to respect the environment but without really doing it, of replying that everything is always great even when it is not true and that perhaps by behaving in this way one remains less alone.

Lower your head, work hard

Pay the taxes voucher voucher

Eat organic on lead plates

Live in the country with a passport

Listen to the music of the songwriters

Make yourself a tatoo, express opinions

And even if you drown you always answer

"Everything is great"

But I really care about you

Beyond these stupid ambitions

Your favorite color is green

We will undoubtedly be old but perhaps less alone

Morgan changes the lyrics of his song Sincere, Bugo leaves the stage and they are disqualified. Daniele Venturelli But the modified text disqualified Morgan who would sing: Bad intentions and rudeness

Your bad figure last night

Your ingratitude and your arrogance

Do what you want by putting your feet on your head

Sure to provide an art form

you only know how to cultivate envy

who thank God you're on this stage

respect those who brought you inside

But this is me …



