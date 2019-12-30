Bugha, winner of the Fortnite World Cup, elected eSport player of the year by ESTNN

Share it:

Since triumphing at the Fortnite World Cup, the life of Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf has changed radically. It happens when you win the most important tournament in the history of one of the most popular games on the planet. Today also came another award for the sixteen-year-old, who was elected the best esports player of the year by ESTNN.

Completely unknown at the beginning of the year, Bugha signed a contract with the Sentinels team in March. The real success, however, was achieved in July following the victory of Solo mode at the Fortnite World Cup, which earned him a prize pool of well $ 3 million. From that moment on his fame has grown dramatically, and consequently also the number of followers on Twitch. Furthermore, for the first time ever a Fortnite player has appeared in American television broadcasts only and exclusively thanks to his successes in esports.

The remaining months of the year turned out to be fruitful menus. He participated in the Fortnite Champions Series in a team with STRETCH and Shawn "clarityG" Washington, but the trio did not go beyond the twenty-sixth place in the finals of Season X. During the Champions Series of Season 1 of Chapter 2 the team welcomed Thwifo, but stopped at twenty-first position. Things went much better when he played solo, since he won two Solo Cash Cup tournaments, and placed well in the rest.

Despite this, the importance of Bugha for Fortnite is undeniable, therefore nothing has prevented him from receiving the best eSport player of the year award from the ESTNN portal. Bugha has also been included by Forbes among the 30 most influential under 30s in the world (together with Ewok and SonicFox), was the protagonist of an Epic Games documentary and won the best player of the year award at the Game Awards 2019.