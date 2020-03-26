Buffy, Vampire Slayer, and Firefly sound for Disney + catalog

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two great cult series such as Buffy, Vampire Slayer and Firefly may be in the future at hand now that Disney You are asking Disney + users which Fox licenses they would like to have in the service's catalog.

Both series appear in a questionnaire where customers are asked this question. There are also others such as Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother and more licenses acquired with the purchase of Fox and all its assets.

There were mass complaints when Firefly was canceled after it was broadcast from 2002 to 2003, it eventually managed to calm viewers down a bit with Serenity, a film directed by Joss Whedon that served as a continuation and adaptation of the story.

So Disney + is contemplating putting FIREFLY and BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER on its channel? Strange but welcome! – Mark (@Griddlemarks) March 25, 2020

In the case of Buffy, it was possible to enjoy his characters for seven long seasons that will continue with a spinoff called Angel. For this reason, there is less desire to have it back at hand in some video on demand service.

Disney + is a large collection of historical content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar with just over two dozen original contents. To all this is also added Fox works such as the complete series of The Simpsons and in the future it seems that there will be many more in the catalog. It will be up to viewers to decide what they want first, but we do not rule out that we eventually have it all, including these two long-standing cult series.