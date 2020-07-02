Buffy The Vampire Slayer: the spin-off on Willow is shown in preview

Share it:

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow it will be the brand's next spin-off, centered – as the title implies – on the figure of Willow Rosenberg. The creative team that heads it consists of illustrious signatures, the award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and the artist Natacha Bustos.

At first glance, the narrative plot is quite simple: The story focuses on Willow's adventure, following his abandonment of Sunnydale and the tragic events of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel Hellmouth. The goal of the series is to reveal the truth about the girl's past, and disseminate some clues about its future prospects.

We propose below the synopsis provided by BOOM! Studios:

"After all and everyone, after losing to Hellmouth, Willow is leaving Sunnydale to travel the world to discover herself. She runs into a community of people like her: lost witches looking for answers … but in a a strange darkness is hidden among them, which reminds Willow of something common, something she fears within herself.

Now, for the first time in his life, Willow has to rely on itor only on her instinct – and her magic – to save herself from a threat that Buffy has never prepared her to face … or the rest of the world will pay a high price. "

Attached to the news find several tables in preview of the first issue of the miniseries, whose arrival on the market is scheduled for 8 July.

