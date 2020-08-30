Buffy the Vampire Slayer, that’s who could have played Angel

Share it:

David Boreanaz memorably portrayed the character of Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer for a full three seasons of the series before earning a spin-off of her own, but another actor related in some way to Joss Whedon could have taken his part.

We are talking about Nathan Fillion, mainly known for the lead role of Richard Castle in the television series Castle. As the actor revealed in a recent interview, Whedon had no memory of him at the Angel audition: “When Joss found out I auditioned for Angel he felt bad, he didn’t remember me at all.”

The audition would have opened the door to further collaborations between the two, however, as Fillion would first play the evil preacher Caleb in Buffy season 7 to become Malcolm Reynolds in Firely.

It would have been interesting to see Fillion as Angel, the dark vampire always struggling with his own instincts. You have to take into account much of the success the character depended on Boreanaz and his deep chemistry with Sarah Michelle Gellar, initially in fact, their liaison was not in Whedon’s plans. Perhaps if Fillion had been in his place, things would have been very different, there wouldn’t have been a haunted romance between the two and probably not even a spin-off.

Meanwhile, we point out that Buffy has recently landed on Amazon Prime Video. The series dedicated to the most famous vampire slayer there is, despite has now been completed for almost 20 years, still continues to be talked about. In fact, some performers think that Buffy didn’t give enough space to LGBT + issues.