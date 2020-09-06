Buffy, that’s why all the vampire killers in the series are women

Share it:

All fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer they know that the Chosen One is always a woman. Since the dawn of time, vampires have lived to walk among men, killing them and feeding on them. The only one being able to stop them is the Slayer, and Wheedon has repeatedly explained the reasons for her all-female choice.

The completely original concept was to take the pretty girl she generally is in horror movies the victim and make him the hero of the story. This is clearly a completely innovative parable. Whedon has repeatedly stated over the years that his goal with this series was to create a feminist icon. He also wanted to surround her with male characters who were attracted to her because of her incredible strength and audacity.

When battling the First, Buffy builds an army of Slayers who have not yet been called, so they lack the typical Slayer strength. The Shadowmen created a line of succession which ensured that only a single woman, the Chosen One, would be “active” at any given time. However, Buffy’s death from Season 1 created multiple Vampire Slayers active at the same time. Buffy eventually destroys that idea of ​​inheritance by sharing her Slayer strength with her army. As a result, the girls are no longer weak, and this is a Whedon testament to that women can achieve when they work together for a common goal.

But the series could have gone very differently than we know it. In fact, it recently turned out that the roles of Angel and Xander Harris in Buffy could have gone to other actors. What do you think? let us know in the comments.

