         Buenafuente and Silvia Abril succeed again with the Goya 2020 Awards: second best audience of the last ten years

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After last year Andreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril Harvest spectacular audience data as presenters of the Goya Awards ceremony, betting on the comic duo to repeat as ceremonial masters was to do it on a winning horse. The data speak for themselves, because this 2020 marriage has led the Goya with the second best results of the last ten years.

3,598,000 have been the spectators who followed the awards ceremony last Saturday, January 25, reaching the broadcast a 26% screen share. As a reference, it should be noted that the 2019 broadcast was seen by 3,819,000 spectators with a screen share of 26.2%; Some light years from Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla, who were left with 3,086,000 viewers and a 19.9% ​​share in 2018.


'Pain and glory', the top work of Pedro Almodóvar and fair winner of the Goya 2020

At the moment, the distinction as a presenter of the ceremony of delivery of the Goya Awards most seen to date continues to be for Andreu Buenafuente, who conducted the 2010 solo gala alone, followed by 4,656,000 viewers, with a screen share of 26.4%. I would double in 2011 with 4,340,000 viewers and 25.4% of Compartir.

READ:  The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

It seems that, after all, Spanish cinema continues to interest a large part of the population, because the golden minute of the day was also for the Goya, when, at 22:56, 4,372,000 spectators tuned in unison to the broadcast. The day when the gala is not soporific and humor does not invite to hide under a stone until the embarrassment passes, we will break the audimeters.

Here you can see the complete list of winners of the Goya 2020 Awards.

