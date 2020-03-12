Bucky and Sam aren't exactly friends in Falcon and Winter Soldier

Share it:

Unpublished footage from the series has been shown in a recent shareholder presentation by The Walt Disney Company. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney +, footage that has not been disclosed on the internet but whose description we can read.

The footage in question shows Bucky visiting the villain Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, in prison. The former Winter Soldier is now investigating the restart of the supersoldier program that created him and Steve Rogers. Although Zemo tries to reactivate Bucky, it fails, making it clear that the deprogramming carried out in Wakanda was effective.

After this we see how the United States Government presents its new Captain America, because Steve Rogers gave his shield to Sam Wilson, but the country had other plans for his new pet. The new town hero appears with the shield, with red, white and blue details and as a silhouette, without revealing his first identity.

The video ends with some combat scenes where the action we will see during the series is anticipated, Zemo in full combat with the mask he wears in the comics and Bucky revealing that he and Sam are not friends, simply two people with a mutual friend (Rogers) and that they need to help each other.

Despite the fact that both characters do not consider themselves friends in the early stages of the series, without a doubt we will see how their relationship changes throughout the chapters by fighting together and trying to do justice to the memory of Captain America that they They remember as they arrest Zemo and deal with the new hero that the government has imposed on them, trying to erase the memory of Steve Rogers, who in this story should not be dead, but rather old.

