         Buck Henry dies, Oscar-nominated screenwriter for 'The graduate' and co-creator of 'Superagente 86'

The screenwriter Buck henry, nominated for the Oscar for his participation in the mythical 'The graduate' has died of a heart attack at the Cedars-Sinai health center located in the city of Los Angeles at the age of 89 years old.

Henry began his career by participating in television spaces 'The New Steve Allen Show' and 'The Garry Moore Show' in the early 60s before making the leap to the big screen in 1964 with the little known 'The Troublemaker' that he wrote with Theodore J. Flicker. Just one year later, one of his most popular works came: the television series 'Superagente 86' that he co-created with Mel brooks.

Already in 1967 his most acclaimed libretto would arrive, since he adapted 'The graduate' with Calder Willingham, work for which he got his first Oscar nomination. The second would arrive in 1978 for 'Heaven can wait', although then it was to co-direct 'The sky can wait' beside Warren beatty. Later he would only make another feature film and an episode of the television 'Trying Times'.

As a screenwriter it was more prolific, being behind titles as well known as 'Trap 22', 'What's wrong with me, doctor?' or 'Everything for a dream', without that supposed to leave the small screen, creating 'The space broom' in 1977 and also collaborating in 'Alfred Hitchcock presents' or the Oscar of the 2002 gala.

Not so well known was his role as an actor, being remembered for giving life to Liz Lemon's father in '30 Rock '. Prior to the television series of Tina Fey, participated in the first seasons of 'Saturday Night Live' and we could see him on tapes like 'The man who fell to Earth', 'What if we eat Raul?', 'The Hollywood game' or 'Two old grumpy'.

Rest in peace.