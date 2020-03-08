Bucciarati di Jojo: Vento Aureo is the protagonist of a large but spectacular tattoo

Share it:

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures is a generational series created by Hirohiko Araki and which, over more than a hundred tankobons, has introduced a flood of different characters. From the first English Jojo, Jonathan Joestar, to the boys like Abdul from all over the globe it has also passed to the Italians of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind.

Bruno Bucciarati was one of the first prominent individuals encountered by day in Jojo's Le Bizzarre Avventure: Vento Aureo. Their initial encounter resulted in a battle that endangered both fighters but eventually managed to agree allowing Giorno to join the Bucciarati group.

As fans of Le Bizzarre Adventures of Jojo will know: Vento Aureo, Bucciarati suffered several major injuries at the end and that forced him to say goodbye prematurely to his companions, in a conclusive image from where he greets them from heaven. The whole spirit of Bucciarati and his aura have been imprinted in a spectacular tattoo on a fan's back. As you can see at the bottom, the co-star of Jojo's Le Bizzarre Avventure: Vento Aureo shines with a sort of halo around the face as it comes out of a zipper created thanks to its stand. What do you think of this little memento for Bucciarati?

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind is available on VVVVID and has now ended for several months; fans now await the announcement of an anime on Stone Ocean, the fifth animated series based on the sixth part of Jojo.