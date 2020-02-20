Sports

Bublik: "I hate tennis with all my heart"

February 20, 2020
Edie Perez
The Kazakh Alexander Bublik, 22, is very clear: he does not like professional tennis. And he knows it very well because despite his youth he is number 55 of the ATP classification. He has confessed in an interview with the newspaper L'Équipe.

"I hate tennis with all my heart. I hate the days I have to play. If I'm honest, I don't see anything positive in being a tennis player, "he assures the French newspaper. He also explains that money is the only motivation he finds every day he jumps to a tennis court:"I only play for money. If there was no money at stake, I would leave him immediately. "In fact, he confesses that he considers that he has not won" enough "and this is the reason why he has not yet retired even though he is still 22 years old.

From his point of view, being a professional tennis player "and playing games every day" is very difficult. Because, remember, it is possible that the athlete has to compete despite the pain or despite having personal problems. "It doesn't matter if you separate from your girlfriend or get divorced, you have to play. And if you lose, everyone asks you why. That's the part of tennis that I hate, "he says.

Bublik makes it clear in the interview that his hatred of tennis refers only to professional activity. And to prove it, he says he loves this sport. "I love hitting the ball. When I finish my career, I'm sure I'll keep hitting balls. I think I'll die playing tennis", it states.

Alexander Bublik
/ Tim Clayton
(Corbis / Getty Images)

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

