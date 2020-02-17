BTS's J-Hope receives all the love from ARMY on her 26th birthday

Share it:

A few days after the expected comeback of BTS, the ARMY is celebrating. It is already February 18 in South Korea (due to the difference in time), which means that the fandom of the "Princes of Pop" began to commemorate the 26th birthday of Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, since the First minutes of this day.

"Happy birthday to our hope", was written in a post on the official BTS Twitter account. Jung Hoseok was born on February 18, 1994 in Gwangju, South Korea; before his debut with BTS he was an underground dancer and presented himself under the name of "Smile Hoya", name with which he won several awards in dance competitions and festivals, in addition, he belonged to two street dance groups, GO Arts and NEURON .

On June 13, 2013 he debuted with BTS as a rapper with the single "No More Dream" from his first single album "2 Cool 4 Skool"; It is worth mentioning that J-Hope was the third member to join "bulletproof boys" as an apprentice, after RM and Suga.

J-Hope has been described as an artist with an optimistic tone, energetic in his music and presentations. For all those who want to know more about Hobi, just listen to their fabulous mixtape, which has received many compliments for its fun nature and variety of musical genres. The ARMY of BTS celebrates J-Hope's birthday through all kinds of messages full of love and thanks, because with his joy he has illuminated the saddest days of the entire fandom:

Do you remember when Hobi turned 21? The boys on that day, as a surprise, showed Hobi a video. Shortly after, he confessed that before going to sleep, he went to each room to tell them: "I love you" for the first time. #HobiNuestroSol @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cyE4hXT441 – ˗ˏˋ ᴴᵒᵖᵉ ᵈᶦᵉᵍᵒ ˎˊ˗ ☀️ ʜᴏʙɪ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ (@ btsgaveme2wings)

This beautiful little angel is on a birthday and I don't accept it, I really don't want it to grow. Look at him, his beautiful smile expels happiness and his eyes shining are what makes me so happy and see that he has achieved what is proposed and how high he has come, I love you.#HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/pqDoS7Nh1Z -: ･ ﾟ ༉ ✧: ･ ﾟ (@ jeonmm7)

Happy birthday to the most beautiful little sun that could exist in this world, I wish you a very happy life today and forever. because yes, you are a little angel so warm and full of love in his heart that he deserves nothing bad ever. I love you so much ❤️#HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/SDpYn1wZU5 – hope: jαss 7✰☀️ (@taehyungjins)

I love you more than anything else than anyone else in this world. Your existence only brought happiness to my life and you came to complete me beautifully Be happy, stay healthy and with that smile of yours that does so much good to me. Happy birthday, I love you #HappyBirthdayJhopepic.twitter.com/jiVPoZvgdZ – ## j-nochu⁷ ☆ ʰᵒᵇⁱʳᵗʰᵈᵃʸ (@bargthsk)

Recall some of Hobi's phrases during the "Love Yourself" tour:

As long as you shine, I'll be fine.

A few hours ago, the Idol carried out a V LIVE from its recording studio, where he talked with the ARMY, sang and danced "Ego", and "happy birthday" was also sung. On his birthday cake he used two special images that the fandom can see in "Outro: Ego Comeback Trailer".