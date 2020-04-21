BTS's Bang Bang Con recorded over 50 million views

Share it:

BTS held the "Bang Bang Con," an online concert streaming event that gave ARMY the opportunity to enjoy a "BTS concert experience at home," Big Hit said in a statement. Over the course of two days, the group broadcast eight of their past concerts through its YouTube channel BANGTANTV and its global community of fans, Weverse. These shows (six of his various tours and two BTS MUSTERs) were watched simultaneously by thousands and thousands of fans around the world in the comfort of their own homes.

The "Bang Bang Con" lasted approximately 24 hours (12 hours each of the two days) and recorded 50.59 million visits. There were a maximum of 2.24 million people watching simultaneously at one point on the first day, according to information from Big Hit Entertainment, the agency that represents BTS.

ARMY in many parts of the world was able to enjoy this series of concerts, while connecting their ARMY bombs to the Weverse platform, which caused their light sticks to change color depending on what was happening at the concert that was shown at the time.

During the two days, approximately 500 thousand ARMY bombs were connected in 162 regions of the world for the show "Bang Bang Con". Many fans loved how this created the feeling that everyone was experiencing the same thing and cheering on the group together, as they would at a concert.

At the end of the marathon event, BTS commented on Twitter:

Did you enjoy watching 'Bang Bang Con' which took place in the last two days? Thank you to all the ARMY who enjoyed the concerts at home while waving their ARMY Bombs!

