BTS's ARMY donates its reimbursements to help against the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago Big Hit Entertainment announced the cancellation of the four concerts that BTS had scheduled for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, South Korea, before the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID- 19). These shows already canceled marked the beginning of the "Map of the Soul Tour".

In a statement, the BTS agency said, "We have determined that with approximately one month before the beginning of the Seoul concert, it is inevitable that the concert should be canceled without further delay. Please understand that this decision was made after an extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with government measures to restrict public events, as well as municipal warnings about the use of cultural and sports facilities. "

While we hope that the situation improves, we must take into account the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as our artists, and the serious impact that a last-minute cancellation can have on foreign guests, companies of production and staff.

After this notice, many of the BTS fans have donated their refunds to help with the prevention of coronavirus.

According to the Soompi portal, a source from Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association notified OSEN, "after the cancellation of BTS concerts in Seoul, fans have been donating their refunds and sharing proof of their donations online."

BTS fans have been donating after Suga donated 100 million won (approximately $ 83,000), but today there were many donations in particular.

"We received 453 donations today at 3 pm (February 28) that were registered under the name of ARMY, the names of the members of BTS or the names of the fans themselves, the amount of the donation reached 19 million 382 thousand 416 won (approximately 16 thousand dollars) ".

At the moment the other dates already confirmed for the new Bangtan tour remain unchanged. Before the cancellation of the shows in South Korea, the tour will begin on Saturday April 25 at Levi's Stadium in the city of Santa Clara, California (United States).







