BTS shares art with the ARMY and accepts its shadows in Black Swan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before the arrival of the album "Map of the Soul: 7", BTS performed a musical pre-release, "Black Swan", an exquisite song that Bangtan uses to express his most chilling feelings about how artists see his trade and how they feel when their love for this is lost. The lyrics express fear of not being able to create music that resonates with the world and loses the ability to express themselves. This artistic death is enormous in scale and one that every artist, regardless of their field, fears.

All these feelings are reflected in the official MV of "Black Swan" that BTS and Big Hit launched using the surprise factor, causing all kinds of emotions among the ARMY, because from one moment to another they received their cell phone notification that there was a new Idols music video … and what a video!

The MV that was filmed at the majestic Theater of Los Angeles (located in the historic Broadway district), begins with members of BTS wearing white suits similar to their sets of the first series of conceptual photos of "Map of the Soul : 7 ", where they represent white swans before they descend into the dark. Later they wear black as in the second set of conceptual photos of the album, embracing their shadows.

While Suga hits the stage her shadow dances behind him; After RM reflects on his fear of experiencing his first death as an artist, Jimin dressed in white with black feathers begins to prove that he is a god of dancing.









BTS really brought their best dance moves to the official MV of "Black Swan," especially Jimin. Among his kicks, jumps and turns, he contributed some contemporary dance skills, leaving ARMY more than in love.

The shots with the BTS boys intermingle with Jimin's dance scenes; previously the Idols said they wanted to see Jimin hug the black swan, given his experience in contemporary dance. In one part of the MV Jimin opens huge wings, indicating that it has been transformed into the black swan.

At the end of the music video, much has caught the attention of the fandom (originating all kinds of theories) the scene where Jungkook stands up and when he looks at his shadow on the stage, it fades and disappears. The Golden Maknae turns around, its shadow no longer threatens its art. That scene means that each of BTS members have accepted and defeated their shadows, continuing their journey to where they are today.

In a Big Hit statement that the MV:

It portrays BTS transforming from swans to black swans on stage, music is a confession of artists who have really learned what music means to them.

"Black Swan" was released on January 17, 2020 together with the Art Film Performed by the Slovenian modern dance company MN Dance. The art video begins with the appointment of the American dancer Martha Graham:

A dancer dies twice, once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful.









How did the ARMY react to the unexpected premiere of the MV "Black Swan"?