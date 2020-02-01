BTS Jungkook cries when reading a letter he wrote to ARMY

Share it:

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest of the BTS members, cries of happiness and gratitude; the faithful fandom of the boy band along with him. In a video that is part of "Winter Package 2020", Kookie shows her feelings in full bloom by reading a letter she wrote to the millions of people who are part of the ARMY.

The members of BTS were opening the letters they wrote for their fans and the Golden Maknae could not help but cry when reading his. "For ARMY. The hot summer happened to us and now winter is coming, I am writing this letter from Finland, with winter so close, I have become sentimental, so I look at the shy while so many thoughts cross my mind. Of course ARMY occupies most of my thoughts. "

It is worth mentioning that the material for "Winter Package 2020" was recorded by Bangtan last November. "Are you often thinking of me too?" Jungkook asked the ARMY in his letter.

My thoughts about you are mixed with precious memories, I hope you feel that the memories you have of me are also precious, I will be even better for you.

"ARMY forever, BTS forever. ARMY, no matter what, be happy, okay? I wish you health and happiness every day, stay healthy! I love you. Jungkook." Before his tears, his friends comforted him.









As the ARMY will remember, at the end of December on the YouTube channel BANGTANTV, the video "G.C.F in Helsinki" was shared, directed, photographed and edited by Kookie himself.

In the video, Jungkook offers the fandom a behind-the-scenes look at the BTS filming for "Winter Package 2020," which was filmed in Helsinki, Finland.









What is the G.C.F (Golden Closet Film)? It is a series of videos that Jeon Jungkook started in November 2017; The young Idol takes advantage of Bangtan's trips to film several group and individual scenes, and then create a video accompanied by one of his favorite songs.