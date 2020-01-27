BTS did not get nominations, but they were winners in the Grammy

Share it:

Los Angeles California.- In 2019 BTS fulfilled its dream of attending for the first time the Grammy Awards granted by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States. This year the South Korean band returned to the Grammy ceremony to fulfill another of their dreams, to be able to sing for the first time on the stage of these awards, the most important in the music industry.

BTS was the most anticipated since the beginning of the red carpet. Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin and J-Hope walked the red carpet like the real "Princes of Pop" they are. In various interviews they had, they talked about their comeback, their long-awaited album "Map of the Soul: 7", about the unconditional love of ARMY, about a new collaboration with singer Lauv (with whom they worked on several versions of "Make it Right") , of his desire to work musically with Ariana Grande and much more.

The Idols enjoyed every moment in the Grammys ceremony. And on stage the most anticipated performance was "Old Town Road All-Stars" by the young American singer Lil Nas X, who had as special guests BTS. Each of the boys wore in all its splendor.

The collaboration of "Old Town Road" marked the first performances in the Grammy for BTS and Mason Ramsey, who, at 13 years of age became one of the youngest artists to sing in this ceremony.

Although the ARMY expected more time from Bangtan on stage or a performance only from them (many fans thought they would sing "Black Swan"), they celebrate that the boy band has fulfilled another of his dreams; on their faces you could see the enormous happiness and now The time will come when the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences does justice to the artistic and vocal potential of BTS.

After the awards ceremony and after greeting several colleagues from the music industry, the Idols returned to the hotel where they were staying to carry out (as is tradition after attending these types of events) a live broadcast through the platform VLIVE, where they thanked ARMY for all the support and all their love. RM commented:

They haven't given us much time, but I want to thank everyone, including members of the United States Recording Academy for everything they did.

"Being here is a great achievement," V said, to which Jin added, "it was so fun." Suga thanked Lil Nas X for inviting them to her special show. "Everything that is happening now is unreal," Jimin said.

Namjoon stressed: "we are the first South Korean singers to sing in the Grammys, we wanted to do more, I would love to sing our song here one day." The BTS leader asked the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences:

We hope to do more next time, please.

"I think some people should know, but it's really hard to get a Grammy," Suga argued. "It requires more than numbers well," RM added. At the end of his VLIVE BTS he held a toast for a fabulous night.

Why was BTS not nominated for the Grammy Awards?

Last November, after the nominees for the 2020 edition of these awards were announced, the American magazine Rolling Stone published an article about the rebuff of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences of Recording to the South Korean boy band:

"Meanwhile, BTS continues to lead the expansion of K-pop in the United States, in addition to its number one album collection and US stadiums with sold out tickets, they have made their way into the conservative and highly competitive world of pop radio, not a , but twice.And BTS continues to play the Grammys game: last year, the group presented the award for Best R&B Album. (Their album Love Yourself: Tear also earned a nomination for Best Recording Package).

Still, on Wednesday they did not receive a nod from the Recording Academy, neither for the Album of the Year, nor for the Best Pop Vocal Album, not even for the lazy Best World Music Album.

While voters may have thought Map of the Soul: Persona was too short on seven tracks, they still nominated the debut 18-minute Lil Nas X EP for Album of the Year. "