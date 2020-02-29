BTS creates its own epic universe in the official MV of "ON"

Share it:

After the release of the "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima" for "ON", the main single from the new album "Map of the Soul: 7", BTS released the official MV that has caused a stir; When the ARMY believed that he had already seen everything, the global band arrives with this music video that takes a much more cinematic and fantastic approach.

In the almost six-minute video, BTS creates its own thematic universe by merging influences from "Game of Thrones" and dystopian favorites like "Maze Runner" and "The Hunger Games." The seemingly disparate references, combined with biblical motifs and "the rock of pride" of "The Lion King" did not escape fandom, who have created many interesting theories before everything seen in the MV.

The official MV for the theme "ON", symbolically represents the vote of BTS to accept its predestined path as a destination and continue, regardless of obstacles. As the Idols continue to reach new heights, the lead single sees Bangtan reach a new vertex as versatile musical artists, in a seventh year celebrated of his musical career.

The music video is a true ode to pop culture. In a short time the ARMY found references ranging from sagas like "Maze Runner", "The Hunger Games", "The Lion King", "The Chronicles of Narnia" and even the series "Game of Thrones". Creating its own dystopia, the MV begins with a post-war scenario, where there is no hope for humans. Gradually, the Idols connect with the story and assume an important role in the plot:

Jin carries a white dove with him.

Jungkook escapes from the "Omelas" prison (which we saw in the MV "Spring Day"); the Golden Maknae runs with the hands tied by thorns, which refers to the crown of thorns of Jesus.

V takes care of a blindfolded girl; later before them the doors of a great wall are opened.

Jimin sings next to a pile of drums.

J-Hope appears in a field of dry trees.

Suga is surrounded by children in a kind of worship.

RM appears surrounded by animals that remain from Noah's Ark.

When everyone meets, the doors open to a new world and the members of BTS march towards the promised land that now blooms again. With his own biblical version of the apocalypse, the MV ends with the phrase "No More Dream" (title of his debut song), becoming only "Dream", while the boys climb a mountain.









BTS MV had a great debut on YouTube

"Map of the Soul: 7" was released last week along with the "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima" for the song "ON", exceeding 43 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours.

The official MV obtained an even greater number of visits in its first 24 hours on YouTube; the music video was shown in real time exceeding 44.2 million views. BTS's "Boy With Luv" MV with Halsey continues to hold the record for the highest 24-hour debut on YouTube, after accumulating 74.6 million views on the first day, according to official figures.

While "ON" views don't break the "Boy With Luv" record, they are still an impressive feat considering the changes in YouTube’s guidelines, which have made other big name releases get much lower views than in the past









Before the release of the video, Big Hit Entertainment intervened in the different approaches that the two music videos present to the fandom. According to the BTS agency, the main focus of the "Kinetic Manifesto Film" was Bangtan's epic performance; The new music video, on the other hand, serves as a "symbolic representation" of the song and its resistance message.