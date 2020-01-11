BTS comeback, Interlude: Shadow of Suga starts countdown

Share it:

As if we were in a BTS FESTA, the South Korean boy band will be carrying out a series of activities as part of their expected comeback, which will lead to the release of their new album "Map of the Soul: 7". A few days ago Bangtan unveiled the "return map" and the first thing on the blue calendar was the premiere of the comeback trailer "Interlude: Shadow", by Suga (which refers to "Intro: O! RUL8,2? "from the first BTS mini album" O! RUL8,2? ").

In the video while surrounded by a crowd that feeds his egos and desires, Suga criticizes wanting to "be a rock star … to be a king"; He subsequently faces his fears and responsibilities after the worldwide success of BTS in a mirror room.

At the beginning of the "Interlude: Shadow", the young rapper does not whisper the "Suga" as he usually does when he starts singing, since he rappers like Min Yoongi, giving this message as a normal person and not as an Idol.

"Interlude: Shadow" is an evocative but impetuous song by Suga; In this he reflects on fame, what he wants to be and how he fights to be himself while seeking stardom, with the ups and downs of each one growing side by side. "People say, 'there is splendor in that bright light', but my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster"Yoongi rapps while the hands of some black-covered individuals touch him, apparently a metaphor for both his inner darkness and a support.

It is the tradition of BTS to release a video with the solo song of one of the members as the first advance of his comeback; That track serves as an introduction to the new album. Within 24 hours of its release, "Interlude: Shadow" reached 19.65 million views on YouTube, making it the first largest opening day for a BTS return trailer. The video also reached 3.6 million likes.

Yoongi in SHADOW answered the questions Namjoon gave in PERSON RM: Who am I?

SUGA: I am you, you are me.

RM: How do you feel?

SUGA: I'm scared.

RM: How do you feel now?

SUGA: I'm afraid flying high is scary.

The next comeback trailer, "Interlude: EGO", will be in charge of J-Hope; It will be released on February 3. But before this premiere, other activities will be carried out as part of the comeback, such as Connect, BTS: Berlin or the release of the first single from the album and an art film made by MN Dance Company.