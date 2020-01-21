BTS ARMY goes crazy before leaking new tour dates

Share it:

The ARMY counts the days for the arrival of the album "Map of the Soul: 7", which will be released next Friday, February 21 worldwide, however, something that keeps the fandom very uncertain is the new tour that Bangtan will start in April. Latin American fans implore Big Hit for a concert of the Idols in the cities where they live.

This morning the ARMY has gone mad with euphoria and uncertainty at the same time, as some supposed dates of the new BTS tour were announced. What happened? In some stadiums in cities of the United States, billboards were placed where they announced the days that Bangtan would be offering one or two concerts.

Among the supposed cities in the United States where BTS will be performing shows after its expected comeback, are:

Santa Clara, California

Los Angeles California.

Dallas, Texas

Orlando, Florida.

Atlanta Georgia.

East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Landover, Maryland

Chicago, Illinois

There are 15 concerts in the United States and Canada.

Allegedly the Map of the Soul Tour, would begin on April 25 in Santa Clara, California; dates were also filtered for cities in Canada like Toronto. Although it seems very accurate information, the ARMY will be waiting for information confirmed by Big Hit. "I'm waiting for confirmation from Big Hit, I don't get excited until I hear from them", is one of many comments on Twitter with the hashtag # BTStour2020 That became a worldwide trend.

Will BTS come to Mexico?

Last December, the BTS Pop-Up: House of BTS opened in Mexico City; the Mexican ARMY felt more than privileged since at the moment there are only stores in Seoul, South Korea; Osaka, Fukuoka and Tokyo, Japan. Mexico is the third country to have a Bangtan Pop-Up store.

With the opening of the House of BTS in Mexico City, many fans believe that this is a guarantee that Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and RM will come to our country with their new tour. Through the hashtag #BTSenMexico the tricolor ARMY asks Big Hit for a BTS show in Aztec lands.

