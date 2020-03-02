TV Shows

BTS and James Corden perform a fun Carpool Karaoke

March 1, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
A few weeks after having been on the "Late Late Show with James Corden", where they first performed live "Black Swan", the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" was released with the boys of BTS. "I am happy that everyone is here," James Corden said, "the pleasure is ours," RM added.

BTS and James Corden sang "MIC Drop", "ON" and "Black Swan", as well as the songs "Finesse" by Bruno Mars and "Circles" by Post Malone. Between songs the television host asks the boy band about learning English, his nicknames, what it is like to spend every day together and more. While talking about nicknames, James Corden shares that he knows Jimin's nickname is "Mochi" and Jimin gives James Corden the nickname "Papa Mochi."

Bangtan was on the "Late Late Show with James Corden" at the end of last January; before the premiere of the program, the ARMY viralized some images of the recording of the episode of "Carpool Karaoke", deducing that it was being recorded with BTS since a larger than normal truck was being used.

The "Carpool Karaoke" with BTS ends with some dance classes. RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook and James Corden make a stop at a cardio dance studio; After joining the class, Jimin teaches all attendees a part of the "ON" choreography.

BTS became the first K-Pop group to participate in the "Carpool Karaoke" segment of the "Late Late Show with James Corden" where Lady Gaga, Mariah, Carey, Adele, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney have been , Sia, Elton John, Céline Dion and many more.

