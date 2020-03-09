Brutal fight between soccer players in a first regional match in Oviedo

Share it:

Suspended after playing only ten minutes. Thus ended the match that was played in Luis Oliver between Pumarín and Luarca of the first regional Oviedo.

Although the incidents began in the stands, the match was paralyzed by a serious fight between the players of both teams. Several witnesses assure El Comercio what an amateur, located in the stands, did not stop throwing expletives both the referee and visiting players.

They comment from the visiting team that the situation was more and worse when a Luarca fan "grabbed this follower's neck", as he had previously spit. The man he would have spit out is the father of two Luarca players.

As the local amateur told New Spain, the visiting follower grabbed her neck without throwing any spit. A fact that he did not report to the police later.

A few minutes later, a player from Luarca faced the local team bench, at which time the tangana began. Several of them threw themselves and severely assaulted a Pumarín player by kicking and punching him.

The referee had no choice but to suspend the match Given the seriousness of what happened, when the score indicated 1-0, and immediately notify the agents of the authority. He had expelled a soccer player from Pumarín, the delegate and two players from Luarca.

The local team is studying how to report what happened to the Police.

The colleague collected in his record what he had seen with his eyes and the reason for the red to a visiting player: "With the game stopped and after discussions by the home team with the stands and the formation of the ensuing tumult, the player in question physically assaults several visiting players through the use of punches and kicks, causing a major conflict. "

On the sanction to the field delegate, he wrote that "he faced the stands, shouting, causing the subsequent conflict between players and both local and visiting coaching staff. "

"The match was halted due to a confrontation between the spectators in the stands that, as we are told at the end of the meeting by both delegates, occurs between the fans of both clubs. Then, different substitute players and members of the coaching staff of the local club , among which we identified the local delegate, they went threateningly to the stands, due to this reason, several players of the visiting team went to the local bench area, starting a tumult between the players and the coaching staff of both clubs. Are produced different physical aggressions, in which only manages to identify three players.

"After analyzing the situation with my assistants, we made the decision to permanently suspend the match, given the conflicting attitude of players and coaches of both teams and the impossibility of continuing the match under normal conditions. "