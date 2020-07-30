Bruce Willis, there was a bet behind the actor's participation in Friends

Share it:

Part of the immense luck of Friends the numerous guest stars who have appeared during the ten seasons of what is perhaps the most famous sitcom have certainly been: among the celebrities who attended the Central Perk we remember Winona Ryder, Julia Roberts, Hugh Laurie, Brad Pitt and, of course, Bruce Willis.

The good Bruce, as all the fans of the show will remember, played the fearsome for some episodes father of Elizabeth Stevens as well as Rachel's love interest. But how many of you know the story behind this appearance?

Bruce Willis himself told it in a video recorded for Wired: the actor recalled that his participation in Friends was the the result of a bet lost with Matthew Perry during the filming of F.B.I. Witness Protection, a 2000 film that starred Die Hard and Chandler Bing's cast.

The bet was on the placement of the film at the box office: Perry set his sights on a debut in first place, which happened on time when the film debuted in theaters. As a result, Willis not only agreed to join Friends, but he also did free of charge! A great play from our Matthew, don't you think? About Bruce Willis, meanwhile, here are some curiosities about the protagonist of Pulp Fiction and Armageddon.