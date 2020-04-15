Bruce Campbell hints at possible cameo in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Few things would make more sense than seeing Bruce Campbell with some kind of role in Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse Now that Sam Raimi has confirmed his involvement as a director after many rumors. The duo is not only known for sasaplanding the revered Evil Dead saga together, the actor also appeared in the three Spider-Man movies directed by Raimi.

Following the confirmation of the new director for the Marvel Studios film, the actor responded to the news on Twitter with a message that is a little suspicious for all his followers.

Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor … https://t.co/1ZTpfoE3te – Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 15, 2020

"Huh. Sure, there must be SOME character who can challenge the good Doctor …", he dropped into his personal account hinting at two things: either he already has an offer on the table to join the project or he is making it clear that he would be interested in an offer to re-team with Raimi.

For years Campbell was strongly linked to the Evil Dead license and after the movies he appeared in the Ash vs. series. Evil Dead adding even more comedy to this saga of the undead and various demons. In fact, when it comes to talking about possible new video games or any other detail about the franchise, it is the first to come out.

The cast that will make up this sequel to the saga dedicated to the character of Benedict Cumberbatch remains to be seen, but at the moment it aims to be one of the craziest experiences in the entire UCM from what we have been hearing and having a character like Sam Raimi. commanding.