Brothers in Arms will have TV series with the creators of Blood Brothers

Both one of the creators of Blood Brothers and The Pacific (Richard Whelan) and Randy Pitchford will be involved. The latter, the well-known Gearbox manager, and who will be in charge of supervising the script. What are we talking about? Nothing more and nothing less than a television series based on the video game franchise Brothers in Arms.

A saga with multiple titles (and a few years gone) that had also been edited by other companies like Ubisoft. And as its name suggests, it is a war franchise. Here we tell you all the details revealed regarding the announced series.

In any case, as THR has reported, there are many names associated with this new series. So we also have to talk about Scott Rosenbaum (The Shield), who will act as executive producer. Likewise, we must highlight the different confirmed producers apart from the aforementioned Whelan: Jean-Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) and Sean Haran (head of business at Gearbox). However, at the moment it is still necessary to appoint a director.

What can we expect from the series? very easy. If we consider video games, it is likely based on World War II. If we consider what Rosenbaum has said … also. As he has assured this, the series will tell the story of 8 soldiers who must rescue their colonels from the forces of the Axis Powers before he reveals his plans for D-Day.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the series will show us characters from both sides of the war. Nor have the first statements of Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Software, been made to wait. Below you can read what he has commented.