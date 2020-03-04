 Brothers Charlie and Max Carver join the cast of The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie "The Batman" Director Matt Reeves adds two new names to his cast, although at the moment it is not clear what role they could play in the DC film. These two additions would be the twin brothers Max and Charlie Carver, known for their work in "The Leftovers" or "Teen Wolf".

The fact that they are twins is already awakening a multitude of speculations on their paper. Although one might think that they are an adaptation of Zan and Jan, the Wonder Twins / Fantastic Twins, it does not seem very likely. One possibility that is sounding loud is that they are Dumfree and Deever Tweed, better known as Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the rounded villains of the Batman universe who began as thieves and ended up working for the Mad Hatter in his Wonderland Band (in fact it was they who controlled him using a mind control device).

Another possibility that arises is that they may be Trigger Twins / Trigger Twins, two twin brothers who in their original version, Walter and Wayne Trigger, fought for law and order in the Old West, but in their post-crisis relaunch, Tom and Tad Trigger, were Batman villains.

A third option that sounds with possibility is that of Max and Min, two twin minions known for working with Harvey Two-Faces and seen in "Batman: The Animated Series". What these may be would also link with the existing theory that the role of Peter Sarsgaard, from the district attorney Gil Colson, is partly inspired by the character Gil Mason of this animated series and who also worked for Harvey Two Faces.

The movie we know is currently shooting in Scotland, leaving us until the first look at the full-body Bat-suit. With any luck, more images of the shoot will help to discover this role that this pair of actors would play.

Via information | TheAVClub