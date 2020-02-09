Broomstick League: unveiled the game that combines Harry Potter Quidditch and Rocket League

Share it:

The developers of Virtual Basement LLC and the producers of Blue Isle Studios officially announce Broomstick League, an unusual multiplayer video game that tries to blend Harry Potter's Quidditch with the sporting dynamics of Rocket League.

As shown in the presentation video of the Broomstick League, the new arcade effort of Blue Isle will make us flutter on enchanted broomsticks to cheer the days of fans of a sport that sees as protagonists two teams of sorcerers and sorceresses.

Just like in the Rocket League, and in the famous imaginary sport of the Quidditch of Harry Potter, our task will be to score as many points as possible by throwing a magic ball inside the goal defended by the opposing team. The title provides for intense battles 1v1,2v2 and 3v3, in addition to a deep one customization of the characters and an elaborate skill progression system that will track statistics and achievements.

Broomstick League will be available on PC starting from March 5 this year, but only in its preliminary version in Early Access on Steam: over the months that will divide us from the release of the final edition of the project, the authors of Virtual Basement promise to gradually integrate new features and refine the gameplay dynamics.