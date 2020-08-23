Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer for NBC comedy Quebec remake sets the web on fire

Share it:

There is really no end to the worst of 2020, and in fact the Candese television station Illico Club has published the first official trailer of Squad 99, nothing but the made in remake Quebec and therefore in the French language of the beloved American comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine starring Andy Samberg.

Squad 99 (Squadra 99) seems in all respects a remake practically identical to the irreverent and more famous series before Fox and now NCB conceived by Dan Goor e Michael Schur, with the original cast obviously replaced by similar-faced actors and others not, most unknown to us, that is Mickael Gouin, Bianca Gervais, Mylene Mackey, Widemir Normil e Guy Jodin.

The Quebec version is directed by Patrick Huard (Good Cop, Bad Cop) and follows “a group of out-of-the-ordinary captivating detectives fighting crime in Quebec City’s 99 District“. The television broadcaster Quebec Quebecor Content had bought the international exploitation rights of IP Brooklyn Nine-Nine just last year, dramatically speeding up the remake’s production time.

What do you think? Is it or is it not something unexpected?