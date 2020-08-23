Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer for NBC comedy Quebec remake sets the web on fire

There is really no end to the worst of 2020, and in fact the Candese television station Illico Club has published the first official trailer of Squad 99, nothing but the made in remake Quebec and therefore in the French language of the beloved American comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine starring Andy Samberg.
Squad 99 (Squadra 99) seems in all respects a remake practically identical to the irreverent and more famous series before Fox and now NCB conceived by Dan Goor e Michael Schur, with the original cast obviously replaced by similar-faced actors and others not, most unknown to us, that is Mickael Gouin, Bianca Gervais, Mylene Mackey, Widemir Normil e Guy Jodin.
The Quebec version is directed by Patrick Huard (Good Cop, Bad Cop) and follows “a group of out-of-the-ordinary captivating detectives fighting crime in Quebec City’s 99 District“. The television broadcaster Quebec Quebecor Content had bought the international exploitation rights of IP Brooklyn Nine-Nine just last year, dramatically speeding up the remake’s production time.
What do you think? Is it or is it not something unexpected? Tell us in the comments. In the meantime, we leave you to the reactions of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans via twitter, some of which are really hilarious.
Discover the first images of the new original series Escouade 99, a Quebec adaptation of the successful Brooklyn Nine-Nine series directed by Patrick Huard.
Available exclusively on Club illico starting September 17!
Subscribe 👉 https://t.co/WaC6jonoeI#clubillico pic.twitter.com/87AmxwDvjK
– Videotron Entertainment (@VideotronDiv) August 19, 2020
Discover the first images of the new original series Escouade 99, a Quebec adaptation of the successful Brooklyn Nine-Nine series directed by Patrick Huard.
Available exclusively on Club illico starting September 17!
Subscribe 👉 https://t.co/WaC6jonoeI#clubillico pic.twitter.com/87AmxwDvjK
– Videotron Entertainment (@VideotronDiv) August 19, 2020
I think most of us were “today year’s old” when we found out there’s a Quebec version of Brooklyn 99. https://t.co/B5ciaeYl2U
– Adrian Follert (@AdrianFollert) August 20, 2020
TIL there’s a Quebec version of Brooklyn 99… that also happens to look like a movie parody version of Brooklyn 99. pic.twitter.com/0tm9C6hNLI
— Rick Mele (@rickmele) August 20, 2020
Brooklyn 99 Fans: I don’t know if I can enjoy the show in light of the reality of police brutality. There would need to be major changes…
2020: We hear you. What if they were French Canadian?https://t.co/j1vMb8zV3B
— KatieEllen Humphries (@MsKatieEllen) August 21, 2020
Add Comment