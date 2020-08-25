Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mellisa Fumero blames the Canadian remake of whitewashing

Share it:

The first official trailer of Escouade 99, the Canadian remake of the acclaimed Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedy series, has just landed online, and the first ones have already arrived criticism for casting white actresses in the roles of Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz).

“I have to say that after seeing it … I’m suddenly curious about the Latin population in Quebec. Just to say” he wrote in fact Melissa Fumero her Twitter after a first enthusiastic comment on the trailer. “There I thought a lot, and I came to this conclusion: While I understand that there are fewer Latin people in Quebec (and how many of them are funny actors?), the roles of Amy and Rosa could have gone to any BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color, ed.) so I am disappointed by this wasted opportunity. “

The actress continued: “I love actors, so I don’t mean to demean these actresses, it’s not their fault but the decision maker’s. Also, guys, Amy isn’t sexy on purpose. Even that bothers me. Finally, if the show is successful I hope the creators will take the opportunity to hire more BIPOCs in supporting and guest star roles. “

We remind you that the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will debut in the USA this fallor. Meanwhile, Terry Crews talked about what the series will happen after the George Floyd case.