Brooklyn Beckham, the five-zero birthday party organized by David and Victoria

Wednesday 4 March 2020 Brooklyn Beckham accomplishes 21 years and for the occasion mom Victoria and dad David Beckham they are organizing one for him birthday party with the bows that promises to be the most epic, glamorous and super exclusive event in which to participate. Ok at this point we have to ask ourselves: where is our super exclusive invitation? That has been lost? Yes, we like to think things went well.

Brooklyn Beckham's birthday party (when David and Victoria touches it)



Sure, David and Victoria Beckham over the years they have shown us to be able to create parties so chic as to be worthy of the English royal family, despite this however the fact that the son Brooklyn has decided to rely completely on their parents for the organization of their own birthday party it leaves us a little perplexed. Would you do the same by leaving mom and dad carte blanche on the guest list, on the choice of location and decorations, on the musical selection and on the choice of the cake? At the very least you would be afraid to find yourself at a party like the elementary school ones with the paper flags coming down the walls, the cone-shaped paper hats, Nonna Pina's Tagliatelle in the background and a cream and chocolate cake with the image of Masha and the Bear next to it, next to the words "You are always our little girl". Consulates, for most of us it would be so. Unless of course you have David and his parents Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn in fact fully relying on the ex Spice Girls and the former football player will find himself the protagonist of a well-known Pharaonic party 100 thousand pounds between VIP guests, gourmet food and lots of surprises.

Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party

According to reports from The Sun, the party will be celebrated on the Cotswolds family estate on March 7, or three days after the 'royal birthday', and the event will be attended by Sir Elton John, director Guy Ritchie, model Cara Delevingne, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, ex One Direction Niall Horan, Spice Girls Emma Bunton and, of course, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn girlfriend Beckham as well as daughter of the American billionaire Nelson Pelz and actress in the film Transformers: Age of Extinction. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dating since October 2019 and after a first period in which they tried to keep away from the spotlight now the couple is no longer hiding, documenting their love life on social media with a large amount of photos, videos and super romantic messages in which the two lovebirds never miss an opportunity to openly declare their love. "I promise to always take care of you and love you with all my heart" he wrote Brooklyn Beckham next to a shot published on its page Instagram where he appears with his girlfriend. Ok these two together are really sweet.

The bond that unites the young Beckham to Pelz seems to be very strong to the point that the couple would have already started talking about marriage and this only after 5 months of history. That there really is an air of marriage in the air? We'll see. What we know for sure for now is that Brooklyn parents are really doing everything to give their child an unforgettable evening to celebrate his first 21 years of life in style and on paper, according to what is reported by the tabloids British, it seems that they are succeeding. Other than games of the bottle, dixie chips in plastic pots and soda drinks with improbable tastes, the one organized by David and Victoria Beckham on the Cotswolds estate it will be the party of this early 2020. And with two parents with such a chic style (and knowledge), who wouldn't have a birthday party organized from A to Z without batting an eyelid?

