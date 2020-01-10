General News

Brooklyn Beckham lost in love with Nicola Peltz, the Instagram photo for her birthday says it all

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Brooklyn Beckham he is a romantic and on Instagram he congratulated his new birthday girlfriend Nicola Peltz: "Happy birthday baby, you have such an extraordinary heart”Wrote the son of David is Victoria Beckham next to a black and white photo, taken in the mirror of the bathroom of a hotel room and with the two lovers covered only by white towels.

In reality this is not the first 'couple photo' posted by Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz who, just this week, had published on their respective pages company of the shots that portrayed them happy and close-knit, dispelling any doubt about their bond: yes, the two are together, now there are no more doubts (after all the photo of her in a lace bra with him with a bare chest speaks clearly, or not ?).

Brooklyn Beckham and the girlfriend Nicola Anne Peltz together on Instagram

After the end of the story with the model Hana Cross (with whom he has been dating since 2018) and a drinking single period seems that the young Beckham has found love next to the actress Marvel Nicola Anne Peltz, who starred in the TV series Bates Motel and in the film The Last Airbender, with whom he started dating only in early November: gossip goes at night with photos of Brooklyn Beckham's Instamgram and his girlfriend, "Brooklyn has already met her family and gets on well with her brother"A source told al The Sun a few days after their first date.

But if the 25-year-old immediately brought the new partner to meet her parents (who seem to be more than enthusiastic about the polite ways of the son of David and Victoria), Nicola had to wait for the Christmas period to find himself face to face with the family of the boyfriend, officially joining the 'clan Beckham’On the occasion of the New Year, which he spent with them in the luxurious Cotswolds house.

Brooklyn and Nicola are really a beautiful couple and looking at them it seems to be more than evident that among them there is a beautiful chemistry and a sincere affection; despite the premises, however, the English newspapers (cynical as always) seem to believe very little about the duration of this story, especially given the precedents of the young Beckham. In fact, Brooklyn in 2019 had a few girls: first he went out with the model Hana Cross, then he attended in secret Lottie Moss (stepsister of the much more famous Kate Moss), then the actress Natalie Ganzhorn and last but not least, allowing yourself a short flirtation with Phoebe Torrance, 27-year-old daughter of a former golf star. It certainly cannot be said that Brooklyn is one who is idle.

