Bronco group bus was robbed on the road

The Bronco group headed by Lupe Esparza is going through a bitter moment and its technical team was a victim of crime when they were going to a concert in the city of Moroleón, Guanajuato.

It was the same group that made the news known through a statement where they reported how the events did not happen to adults, because the personnel who were on board the transport are out of danger, although they took a big scare.

"We hereby inform you that the dawn of this Saturday, January 25, we were once again victims of crime. It is unfortunate that these events occur in our country and that in recent times we are several fellow artists who have suffered", he says at the beginning of the statement.

Meanwhile Internet users showed their concern and annoyance at the crime facing the country, so they decided to let the group know which has several years of artistic career.

"Too bad but thank God all good in any way the material is replenished", "Strength and there is Bronco for many years greetings from Formosa Argentina", "God always protect them from all danger we adore them", they wrote on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Bronco has always stayed away from the controversy, but a few months ago he had a problem with Ramiro Delgado, who is now exinegrant of the group, although they tried not to make much of a scandal about distancing.