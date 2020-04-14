Sports

Broncano paid 8,100 euros for the Marcos Llorente de Anfield jersey

April 14, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
David Broncano, collaborator of Modern Life, He has confessed to being the one who took the Marcos Llorente shirt used in Anfield in what meant the pass of Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League for an amount of € 8,100. Amount that was entirely allocated to the initiative #OurBestVictory promoted by the Red Cross in the fight against the coronavirus.

This is how he revealed it in the last installment of LVM with Quequé and Ignatius. Anecdote that inspired the name of the program: "Atleti champion of Europe". This is how the humorist of Cadena SER confessed (6:09): "I had never made a bid and I bid for two things: a Chichi Creus T-shirt, which I lost," he acknowledges, "(…) but then in turn I have won the Marcos Llorente shirt with which he scored the two miraculous goals for Liverpool. I saw this one and said 'she is a wonderful bitch.'

A historic match for Atlético de Madrid, and in turn the last for a Spanish team in Europe before the State of Alarm was decreed. After a game where the rojiblancos were "La Resistencia" and they managed to pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a spectacular performance by Marcos Llorente and his two goals at Anfield. This is how David Broncano himself lived it: "With that game, I didn't have to undress and pour water on my head on the terrace. "

That shirt of the Madrid midfielder has ended up in the hands of David Broncano for the presenter's joy and above all as a great help for the fight against the coronavirus in the initiative #NuestraMejorVictoria of the Red Cross supported by Pau Gasol or Rafa Nadal which helps in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

