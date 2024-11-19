Broadway’s Newest Sensation: ‘Death Becomes Her’ Brings Immortal Rivalry to Life

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard are breathing new life into the cult classic “Death Becomes Her” as the supernatural comedy makes its way to Broadway’s prestigious Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The show, which began previews on October 23, 2024, is set to dazzle audiences with its official opening on November 21, 2024.

The musical, based on the beloved 1992 film starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, tells the wickedly humorous tale of two rival actresses who drink a magical potion promising eternal youth. As with most deals that sound too good to be true, this one comes with some hilarious and horrifying side effects.

Tony Award nominees Hilty and Simard take center stage as Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, respectively. The stellar cast also includes Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams as the mysterious Viola Van Horn (a character inspired by Isabella Rossellini’s film role).

“This isn’t just another movie-to-stage adaptation,” says director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, who won a Tony Award for “Newsies.” “We’ve created something that honors the original while bringing fresh magic to Broadway.”

The show tackles timeless themes about aging, beauty standards, and the entertainment industry’s treatment of women. Hilty shares, “My character’s story speaks to something real—the pressure women face to stay young and relevant in show business. But we tell it with laughs and spectacular stage effects.”

Speaking of effects, the production team faced the creative challenge of bringing the film’s famous special effects to life on stage. The original movie won an Oscar for its groundbreaking CGI, including the infamous backward-head scene. Gattelli and his team have invented clever theatrical solutions that are already winning audience gasps and applause.

The creative force behind this adaptation includes:

Book writer Marco Pennette , known for TV hits like “Ugly Betty”

, known for TV hits like “Ugly Betty” Fresh Broadway composers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

and Tony-winning scenic designer Derek McLane

Costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell

The show’s preview performances have revealed a production that balances dark comedy with show-stopping musical numbers. “We’re ready to laugh now for two and a half hours,” says Sieber. “If you’re coming to ‘Death Becomes Her’ for a lesson, you’re missing the point completely.”

Early audiences have particularly praised the chemistry between Hilty and Simard, whose rivalry drives the story. Their performances bring both laughs and unexpected depth to these larger-than-life characters.

Williams, making a welcome return to Broadway since her 2018 appearance in “Once on This Island,” brings her own magical touch as the mysterious potion provider Viola Van Horn.

The musical features eye-popping costumes, clever stage illusions, and a score that ranges from power ballads to comedy numbers. The production team has worked tirelessly since its Chicago tryout to refine every aspect of the show, from adding new songs to perfecting the technical elements that bring the supernatural elements to life.

Jimmy Horowitz and Lowe Cunningham are leading the Universal Theatrical Group in producing this ambitious adaptation. The company’s decision to pair Broadway veterans with fresh creative talent has resulted in what’s shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about new musicals.

“Death Becomes Her” is more than just a comedy about immortality—it’s a sharp commentary on friendship, rivalry, and the lengths people will go to to stay young and relevant. But most importantly, it’s a wildly entertaining night at the theater that proves some stories, like their main characters, never get old.

Tickets are now available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office and through authorized ticket sellers. For those seeking a taste of immortality (and a lot of laughs), this is one Broadway experience you won’t want to miss.