Britney Spears will continue under legal guardianship due to coronavirus

The pop superstar, Britney Spears, will remain under the legal guardianship of her manager Judi Montgomery, due to the fact that the audience she would have to gain greater freedom was postponed until July 22 because of the quarantine experienced by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Recall that the American singer was placed under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears in 2008 when she presented severe psychiatric problems, which is why she was admitted to a clinic to be treated, according to information from Yahoo.

Britney presented from 2005 to 2010 serious problems with drugs and remained in force in strong scandals, which led her to be the cover of different newspapers and magazines that uncovered her life of excesses.

During that period, in 2007 he lost custody of his sons Jayden and Sean. That same year, he completely shaved his head, leaving the world shocked to show the difficult moments of "The Princess of Pop".

All these endless scandals made the judge determine to put her in legal guardianship, first, temporarily and then permanently, however, last year Spears's father transferred that power to Montgomery, arguing health problems to continue exercising that responsibility.

Therefore, Britney currently remains under the legal guardianship of her manager and will continue to do so due to the postponement of her hearing due to the coronavirus (Covid-19).