Britney Spears commemorates 20 years of her song "Oops! … I Did It Again"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Oops! … I Did It Again", the first single from the album with the same name by Britney Spears is celebrating its 20 years of release and the singer to commemorate this special day decided to remember that time with a very special photograph.

For this reason, the Princess of Pop went to her social networks to let her followers know that she does not forget one of the most successful singles she has had throughout her musical career and recalled in detail the filming of the music video clip.

Oops! … how did 20 years go by so quickly?!?! I can not believe it. I remember the red suit was so crazy … but the dance was fun and blew up the shoot. And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars … of course I'm kidding! "He wrote.

In the same way, she decided to thank her followers, who have never abandoned her during a long artistic career and despite the ups and downs she has had in her personal life.

But seriously, all of you have shown so much support for this song and I thank you … sending love to everyone. "

The resounding success of Britney Spears' "Oops! … I Did It Again"

The simple "Oops! … I Did It Again" It was the first official single from her second album titled with the same name released on March 27, 2000, and managed to be nominated for important award categories as Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Additionally, the music video, which is considered one of the most iconic of his career and an important piece of pop music of all time, was nominated for three categories at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.









This theme was composed and produced by Max Martin and Rami, whose lyrics talk about seeing love as a game and whose bridge has a dialogue that refers to the 1997 movie "Titanic".