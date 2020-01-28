Brisa Fenoy: "I have suffered micromachisms in the music industry. I have been told that activism does not hit me with how beautiful I am"

Share it:

You might be wondering what are the 'violet glasses'. If this is the case, a brief clarification: this expression is a metaphor that the writer Gemma Lienas used in her book 'Carlota's violet newspaper', to establish a relationship of how we see the world when we inform ourselves about feminism. Put on violet glasses determines that we observe our environment from the feminist perspective and, thus, we realize that there is much to fight for and claim today: micromachisms, glass roof, 'pay gap', rape culture …

Putting on the violet glasses is a way of looking critically at the inequalities that have been – and there are – in our society. And that is what we have done with the artist Breeze Fenoy.

Brisa is a songwriter and singer, who thanks to her activism plays a very important role in the music industry. With its simple 'Ovarian Saints', which he launched in November 2019, gave us a very valuable lesson about the machismo that singers experience (and have experienced). And now, just released 'Gluttony', a song that navigates between electronic pop and racial urban style. "At a critical moment for our planet, after the disastrous fires in Australia, the Climate Summit (COP25), the increase of plastic spills into the ocean, the mass consumption campaign during Christmas, 'Gula' comes in the form of a 'weapon sound 'to combat all these nefarious events for our planet, "he confesses.

In the subject it counts on the collaboration of The Mari, lead voice of the well-known band from Malaga Chambao and pioneer in the flamenco-chill concept, which joins Brisa in this issue of awareness about being and Planet Earth.

Hit the play to know the point of view of Breeze on the different issues for which the fourth feminist wave fights!



