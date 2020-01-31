“Brings 1970's hairstyle”: The Golden Scorpion trolls cops from the CDMX (VIDEO)

"The Golden Scorpion" is already known in the streets of Mexico City for his controversial videos, which he records while traveling aboard a van in the company of a celebrity.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by actress Maite Perroni and while talking about his new movie Doubly pregnant the youtuber stopped his step to joke with elements of the capital police.

“It has been circulating with a 1970 hairstyle, that is an infraction here and in China,” shouted “The Golden Scorpion” from the window of his truck.

The uniformed explained to the comedian that they carried out a routine inspection of the vehicle, due to the fact that house robberies are recorded frequently in the area.

Therefore, Alejandro Montiel recalled that a criminal gang of Colombian origin is dedicated to this type of robbery to what the officer informed him that operates in colonies such as Jardines del Pedregal and Olivar de la luz.

Afterwards, the youtuber thanked the police and went on his way.

"Thanks for taking care of us cop, you see Maite, come here, here you are sure," he joked.

